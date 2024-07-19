Palestine welcomes ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian land

The Palestinian presidency on Friday welcomed advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967 is unlawful.

In a statement, the presidency described the decision as "a triumph for justice," and "reaffirmation of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, their land and their statehood."

The statement noted that the ICJ's ruling is a response to Israeli parliament's resolution on Thursday that rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state.

It urged the international community "to compel Israel, the occupying power, to fully and immediately end its occupation (...) without conditions or exceptions."

The ICJ in its opinion said Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

In late 2022, the General Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967, how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the UN from this status.







