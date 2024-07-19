FIFA PUTS OFF DECISION ON PALESTINIAN PROPOSAL TO SUSPEND ISRAEL FROM INTL FOOTBALL

FIFA, the world football's governing body, delayed a decision on a Palestinian bid to suspend Israel from international football on Thursday.

"An independent legal assessment of the Palestinian Football Association proposals against the Israel Football Association was due to be provided to FIFA Council by 20 July 2024," FIFA said in a statement.

"Following requests for an extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness," it added.

FIFA added that the assessment will be shared with the FIFA Council for any subsequent decision no later than Aug. 31.

Accordingly the Israeli national football team can play at the Paris Olympics that will start on July 26. The men's Olympic gold medal match will be held on Aug. 9.

In May, during the 74th Congress in Bangkok, the Palestinian Football Association's President Jibril Rajoub called for the immediate suspension of Israel from the world governing body for football, saying "How much more must the Palestine football family suffer for FIFA to act with the same severity and urgency as it did in other cases?"

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack which left nearly 1,200 people dead. More than 200 were taken as hostages.

More than 38,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,400 injured, according to local health authorities.













