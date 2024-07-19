JOE BIDEN CRITICIZES TRUMPS DARK VISION, VOWS TO CONTINUE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

 Contact Us
Joe Biden criticizes Trump's 'dark vision,' vows to continue re-election campaign

Embattled US President Joe Biden vowed Friday to win the 2024 election, in a statement slamming a "dark" Republican convention speech by his rival Donald Trump. Biden, facing growing calls from Democrats to quit, added that "I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week" after being forced to self-isolate due to Covid.

Reuters AMERICAS
Published July 19,2024
U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Republican rival Donald Trump as having a "dark vision" for America and said he looked forward to returning to the campaign trail next week and winning at the ballot box in November.

"Donald Trump's dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box. I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda ...," Biden said in a statement following the Republican National Convention.