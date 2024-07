Biden: US push for Gershkovich release continues after reporter's sentencing in Russia

The United States is pushing hard for the release of reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security penal colony in Russia, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"There is no question that Russia is wrongfully detaining Evan. Journalism is not a crime," Biden said in a statement.