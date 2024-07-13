Immobile joins Besiktas after eight years at Lazio

Italian striker Ciro Immobile is leaving Lazio after eight years of service to join Besiktas, the Turkish Super Lig club confirmed on Saturday.

Immobile has signed a two-year contract with the Istanbul club, with Lazio reported by Italian media to be receiving around 3 million euros ($3.27 million).

The 34-year-old arrived from Sevilla in 2016 and scored 207 goals to become Lazio's all-time top scorer, winning both the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup twice with the capital club.

As Lazio announced on Friday that he was leaving the club, Immobile admitted it was an emotional departure at the airport en route to Turkey.

"An exceptional journey, but like all beautiful stories there's a beginning and an end. The fans have been fantastic, they've given me everything," he told Sky Sport Italia at the airport.

Immobile denied there was bad blood in his departure, despite captaining a Lazio team plagued by his own leg injuries and ending the season with mediocre results and seventh position in the table.

"No, it was a decision made with the utmost calm. The last year and a half have not been easy, it is right that this happens now. It is nobody's fault," he said. In a video on Lazio's home page, Immobile marked his farewell to the fans with some words.

"I think the moment has come to say not goodbye, but see you again. This will always remain my home," he said.

"I will cheer you on. I am a Lazio fan. I send hugs and hope to see you soon."










