Mesut Özil shows support for Demiral by sharing wolf salute photo

DPA SPORTS
Published July 06,2024
Former German national team player Mesut Özil has shared a photograph on Instagram of Turkish defender Merih Demiral's grey wolf salute gesture, in a show of support for the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists.

He posted the photograph a few hours before Türkiye's last-eight clash with the Netherlands in Berlin, along with the caption "Come on Türkiye!"

Demiral had been banned by UEFA for two games for the grey wolf salute gesture, which he used to celebrate his second goal in the 2-1 last-16 win over Austria.

Turkish politicians and sports officials have decried the ban and Türkiye's ultra fans have vowed to reproduce it at the Berlin Olympiastadion.

Özil's Germany career effectively ended after he was photographed with Erdoğan in 2018, sparking a backlash in Germany about where the German-born Turk's loyalties lay.