Mesut Özil shows support for Demiral by sharing wolf salute photo

Former German national team player Mesut Özil
has shared a photograph on Instagram of Turkish defender Merih Demiral
's grey wolf salute gesture, in a show of support for the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists.
He posted the photograph a few hours before Türkiye
's last-eight clash with the Netherlands in Berlin, along with the caption "Come on Türkiye!"
Demiral had been banned by UEFA for two games for the grey wolf salute
gesture, which he used to celebrate his second goal in the 2-1 last-16 win over Austria.
Turkish politicians and sports officials have decried the ban and Türkiye's ultra fans
have vowed to reproduce it at the Berlin Olympiastadion.
Özil's Germany career
effectively ended after he was photographed with Erdoğan in 2018, sparking a backlash in Germany
about where the German-born Turk's loyalties lay.