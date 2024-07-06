Mesut Özil shows support for Demiral by sharing wolf salute photo

Former German national team playerhas shared a photograph on Instagram of Turkish defender's grey wolf salute gesture, in a show of support for the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists.He posted the photograph a few hours before's last-eight clash with the Netherlands in Berlin, along with the caption "Come on Türkiye!"Demiral had been banned by UEFA for two games for thegesture, which he used to celebrate his second goal in the 2-1 last-16 win over Austria.Turkish politicians and sports officials have decried the ban and Türkiye'shave vowed to reproduce it at the Berlin Olympiastadion.Özil'seffectively ended after he was photographed with Erdoğan in 2018, sparking a backlash inabout where the German-born Turk's loyalties lay.