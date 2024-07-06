Netherlands come from behind to defeat Türkiye and reach Euros semis

Thecame from behind to defeat2-1 in Berlin on Saturday and reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals.This is the first time in 20 years that the Netherlands reach a semi-final of an European Championships and they will now face Euro 2020 runners-up England.Türkiye took a deserved lead in the 35th minute thanks to Samet Akaydin's header. But the Oranje reorganized themselves in the second half to complete their comeback within six minutes.Stefan De Vrij equalized in the 70th before Mert Müldür's scored an own goal in the 76th. Türkiye's late pressure led nowhere and Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen made a stunning save in stoppage time to secure the win.It was basically a home game for Türkiye as some 200,000 people with Turkish roots live in Berlin and their fans in the stadium were loud. But that was not enough to disturb the Dutch.