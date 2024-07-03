LeBron James agrees to 2-year, $104M deal to stay at Los Angeles Lakers: Insider

Basketball superstar LeBron James has agreed to a $104-million deal to stay at the Los Angeles Lakers for two years, an insider said on Wednesday.

"Free agent LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $104 million maximum deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes player option and no trade clause," Adrian Wojnarowski, an NBA insider, said on X.

U.S. forward James, 39, who has a 21-year NBA experience, won four NBA titles, the last with the Lakers in 2020.

He was also an Olympic gold medalist at the 2008 and 2012 Games.

The 20-time NBA All-Star will play with his son at the Lakers next season.

The LA team selected 19-year-old Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft in June. Bronny will be the first player to team up with his father in the NBA.