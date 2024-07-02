Netherlands beat Romania 3-0 to reach EURO 2024 quarterfinals

Netherlands' Stefan de Vrij and Nathan Ake in action with Romania's Radu Dragusin and Bogdan (REUTERS Photo)

Netherlands beat Romania 3-0 to reach the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo's shot brought the lead to the Netherlands in the 20th minute at the Munich Football Arena.

Romanian defender Andrei Ratiu deflected another Dutch scoring chance from the goal line in the 54th minute.

Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk's header went out from the bottom of the post in the 59th minute.

Romania goalie Florin Nita deflected another one on one chance for Gakpo and the ball went for a corner kick.

Gakpo scored once more following the corner kick, but it was later disallowed due to an offside after a VAR inspection.

Memphis Depay's shot from a freekick missed the Romanian goal by inches in the 68th minute.

Donyell Malen netted to an empty goal after Gakpo passed the ball to him by clearing almost all Romanian defenders along with the goalkeeper from his way in the 83rd minute.

Malen scored another one by firing past the goalkeeper after return of a Romanian corner kick in the 93rd minute.

Netherlands will take on the winner of Tuesday's last 16 clash between Türkiye and Austria on Saturday.