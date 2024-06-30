2 MASSIVE WILDFIRES RAGING THROUGH GREECES ATTICA REGION

A policeman patrols the Kitsi area during a fire that broke out in Varis - Koropiou, eastern Attica, Greece, June 19, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Two wildfires fanned by strong winds have been burning a forest in the Greek northeastern Attica region, the fire department said on Sunday.

Speaking to Skai TV, a resident of the affected Stamata area said that two houses have already been burned down.

According to the fire department, the fire is burning close to houses and three emergency alerts have been sent to residents in Amygdaleza, Galini and Rodopoli settlement to evacuate the area.

In total, 12 aircraft, 8 helicopters and strong ground teams are battling the blaze.

Residents of nearby suburb of Dionysos were also sent an emergency alert, advising them to stay indoors and shut doors and windows due to smoke from the Stamata fire heading in their direction.

In a televised emergency press briefing, the fire brigades spokesperson, Vasilis Vathrakogiannis, said: "Our firefighters and all the civil protection forces are fighting with the flames throughout the country. In Attica alone, two major and extremely dangerous fires have erupted."

Several road diversions have been instructed by police in the area due to the fire.

Meanwhile, another fire that started on Sunday is still burning in the southeast area of Keratea.

Several settlements have already been evacuated.

Around 140 firefighters, with ground teams of forest commandos, 39 vehicles, eight helicopters and nine aircraft were working to control the raging flames.

State-run Ert news channel reported that at least four houses and some vehicles were completely destroyed.

A 45-year-old man reportedly suffered a heart attack and died trying to escape from the fire.