Romania, Belgium, Slovakia advance to EURO 2024 Round of 16

Romania, Belgium and Slovakia advanced Wednesday to the Round of 16 of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament.

Despite Ukraine, Belgium, Romania and Slovakia completing their group matches with four points each, the goal difference sent Ukraine packing.

Slovakia broke the deadlock against Romania when Ondrej Duda scored on a header in the 24th minute that was assisted by Juraj Kucka.

In the 37th minute, Romania leveled on a penalty kick from Razvan Marin at Frankfurt Arena, 1-1.

In another Group E clash at the Stuttgart Arena, neither Ukraine nor Belgium were able to produce a goal after 90 minutes of playing time.

The results mean Romania won Group E, Belgium grabbed second and Slovakia is one of the four best third-placed teams with four points.