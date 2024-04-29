Ancelotti has 'very fond' memories of Munich and holds no grudges

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has "no desire for revenge" in the Champions League semi-final against his former club Bayern Munich.



The first leg is in Munich on Tuesday as Ancelotti returns to a club who sacked him after a defeat to Paris St Germain in 2017, with then club president Uli Hoeness stating that "the enemy in your bed is the most dangerous."



But phlegmatic Ancelotti holds no grudges about being fired after just 15 months and told reporters at the Allianz Arena on Monday: "It could have been longer back then. But my God."



The 64-year-old Italian said he has "very fond memories" of life in Munich, "a great city with a very high quality of life."



Bayern have not recruited a non-German-speaking coach since Ancelotti left and the lack of communication was one reason for his sudden departure.



"I've forgotten German," the four-times Champions League winner said.



In his previous spell as Madrid boss 10 years ago, Ancelotti won 4-0 at Bayern, then coached by Pep Guardiola, to reach the final.



"This past is a good memory," he said.



Ancelotti believes Bayern should not be judged by their results in the Bundesliga this season, where they lost the title to Bayer Leverkusen for the first time in 12 years.



Their performances in the Champions League have been in marked contrast.



"They were very good in both games against Arsenal, who are a strong side," he added. "Bayern have a big tradition in the Champions League. We will have to deliver the perfect semi-final."



