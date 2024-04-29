Bus rolls into cliff in Peru, kills 23

A handout picture released by the Peruvian National Police shows a policeman dressed as a civilian inspecting the remains of a bus that plunged into a ravine from a mountain road in the Andean region of Cajamarca, Peru, on April 29, 2024. (AFP)

Twenty-three people were killed and 15 injured on Monday when a passenger bus rolled into a cliff in Peru.

According to Peruvian television, a bus traveling from the Sorochuco region to the city of Cajamarca rolled into a 200-meter (656-foot) cliff on the highway of the city of Celendin in northern Peru.

Among the 15 people injured were some in serious condition.

Jaime Herrera, the mayor of Celendin, told the press that the death toll could rise and the some bodies may have fallen into the Sendamal River.

Fire brigades and civil defense teams were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

An investigation will be launched into the accident.





















