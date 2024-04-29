Türkiye looks forward to day ‘perpetrators of massacre’ in Gaza being held accountable

Türkiye looks forward to the day "the perpetrators of the massacre" in Gaza being held accountable before the law, said the country's foreign minister on Monday.

"We eagerly await the day when the perpetrators of the massacre will be held accountable in court," said Hakan Fidan on X.

He added that Ankara will continue to support Palestinians and strive to make sure those behind the "massacre" in Gaza are prosecuted.

"Israeli officials, who continue to disregard international law and all humanitarian values, have long been condemned in the court of world public opinion," he added.

Fidan also said that Israeli officials who "shamelessly use our nation's leaders as political fodder have now completely fallen."

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7 which killed some 1,200 people.

Nearly 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,600 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.