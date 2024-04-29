3 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces' fire in northern West Bank

Israeli forces injured at least three Palestinians on Monday evening in the occupied northern West Bank, said a report.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, clashes between the army and Palestinians broke out near the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya city, resulting in injuries to two Palestinians from live ammunition.

In a separate incident in the al-Razzaza area of Qalqilya city, a third Palestinian youth was shot by Israeli live bullets.

All injured people were taken to hospital, Wafa reported.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which killed nearly 34,500 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Over 490 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,800 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.