1st-half goals lead Arsenal to 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in London derby

First-half goals led Arsenal to a 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday in the English Premier League.

The Gunners broke the deadlock with an own goal from Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's header into his net in the 15th minute.

In the 25th minute, Tottenham leveled the game but Micky van de Ven's goal was disallowed by VAR due to offside.

After a minute, Bukayo Saka doubled the lead from close range for Arsenal, making it 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kai Havertz scored a header to extend his team's lead in the 38th minute.

Tottenham found a goal with Cristian Romero in the 64th minute to make the score 3-1 in London.

Heung-Min Son narrowed the gap to one after converting a penalty in the 87th minute but the game ended in favor of Arsenal.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League with 80 points after 35 matches and Tottenham are fifth with 60 points after 33 games.

Manchester City, who have two games in hand, collected 76 points in 33 matches.