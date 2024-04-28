Turkish foreign minister holds talks with counterparts, EU foreign policy chief in Riyadh

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday met with his counterparts from Norway, Jordan and Yemen as well as the EU foreign policy chief in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

"We agreed on the urgency to address regional issues and in particular to end the suffering in Gaza," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X after the meeting, adding that they had a good conversation on EU-Türkiye relations, emphasizing the need for "cooperation" and continuation of the "engagement."

During his meeting with Norway's Espen Barth Eide, Jordan's Ayman Safadi and Yemen's Shai Muhsin Zindani, Hakan Fidan drew attention to the increasing global reactions to Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Fidan also stressed the need to increase pressure on Israel to stop attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The foreign ministers also discussed steps that could be taken for the recognition of the state of Palestine by more countries.

Fidan and his Norwegian counterpart also discussed cooperation within the framework of NATO.























