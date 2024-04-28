U.S. president, Israeli premier discuss Rafah

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) looks on during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. (IHA File Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday discussed southern Gaza Strip's Rafah in a phone call, the White House said.

"The President stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position," a White House statement said.

Despite international warnings about a planned Israeli invasion of Rafah, the Israeli army insists on going ahead with attacking the tiny city, which is home to more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

The U.S. stresses that the defeat of Hamas is important, but any operations in Rafah should take into account civilian safety and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"The President and the Prime Minister also discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week," the White House added.

Biden also reaffirmed the U.S.' "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security following the defense against Iran's missile and drone attack earlier this month.

They also reviewed ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the White House added.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,400 Palestinians have since been killed and thousands injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.