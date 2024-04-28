Türkiye says situation in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah appears to be calm after security incident

Türkiye on Sunday said that the situation in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah appears to be calm after a security incident there.

"Security problems arose in the Chamchamal district of Sulaymaniyah city, Iraq, last Friday. The situation appears to be calm at the moment," Öncü Keçeli, the spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said on X.

On Friday, three employees were killed in a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, according to Chamchamal's Governor Remk Ramadan.

The Khor Mor gas field is operated by Dana Gas, a natural gas company based in the UAE.

Keçeli said that Turkish companies are also involved in the natural gas power plant project at Khor Mor region.

"Upon learning that our citizens working in these companies requested evacuation, our Erbil Consulate General stepped in and provided the necessary support and guidance," he added.

The spokesman added that "developments in the region" are being "closely" monitored.