NBA player intentionally misses free throws to give fans free chicken

Despite the LA Clippers' 116-105 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, fans left the game with a smile and free chicken sandwiches. As part of their promotional program, the Clippers offer free food to fans if certain game conditions are met. In this case, fans could redeem a complimentary chicken sandwich if the visiting team missed two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter.

Despite the very specific conditions, everything worked out perfectly for the Clippers' fans and thanks to former player Boban Marjanović.



Rockets' Marjanović intentionally missed two free throws in the final quarter, making it very clear what he was doing. Once he missed the second free throw, he even started celebrating with the fans.



The game didn't mean anything for the Rockets, as they were already eliminated from the play-offs. The Clippers, meanwhile, were already locked into a match-up with the Dallas Mavericks already in the first round of the play-offs.













