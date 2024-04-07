IAEA says drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia did not compromise reactor safety

Drone attacks on Sunday on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused damage to the building housing one of its six reactors but nuclear safety was not compromised, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on the social media platform X.

"One casualty reported. Damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident w/ potential to undermine integrity of the reactor's containment system," the International Atomic Energy Agency said. Its chief Rafael Grossi added there had been three "direct hits" to such structures.





























