Milan cruise to 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce

Published April 06,2024
AC Milan earned a comfortable 3-0 win at home against Lecce in Serie A on Saturday after the visitors were reduced to 10 men minutes before the break.

Christian Pulisic gave Milan an early lead with a curling effort from the edge of the box and Olivier Giroud doubled their advantage from point-blank range following a corner in the 20th minute.

Lecce were left with 10 men just before the break when forward Nikola Krstovic saw a straight red for taking down Samuel Chukwueze before Rafael Leao made it 3-0 for the hosts after a solo run before the hour mark.

Milan are second in the standings on 68 points, nine points above third-placed Juventus who host Fiorentina on Sunday and 11 behind Inter Milan, who travel to 14th-placed Udinese on Monday. Lecce remained 13th with 29 points.