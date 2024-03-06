Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham suspended for 2 matches

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham on Wednesday was handed a two-match ban for his red card at Valencia last weekend.

The Spanish football body (RFEF) said in a statement that English midfielder Bellingham, 20, was suspended for two matches for showing "contempt or disregard" towards Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano when Real Madrid players surrounded him.

Manzano denied Real Madrid's winning goal against Valencia in the late minutes during a Spanish LaLiga week 27 game on Saturday as the match ended 2-2 at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.

Bellingham's header in the stoppage time did not count as Manzano had blown the full-time whistle when Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz delivered the cross into the box. Then Bellingham objected to the referee's decision to be sent off.

Bellingham, who was signed from Germany's Borussia Dortmund in July 2023, is Real Madrid's top scorer with 16 goals this season.

So he will miss the Celta Vigo and Osasuna matches in LaLiga.













