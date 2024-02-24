Huthis will 'bear the consequences' of their attacks: Pentagon chief

Yemen's Huthi rebels will continue to face retaliatory action for their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said Saturday following joint US-UK strikes on 18 targets.

"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," Austin said in a statement.

"We will continue to make clear to the Huthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries."







