Huthis will 'bear the consequences' of their attacks: Pentagon chief

According to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Yemen's Huthi rebels can expect further retaliation for their repeated assaults on ships in the Red Sea and nearby areas. This statement comes after a joint military operation between the United States and United Kingdom, which resulted in 18 targeted strikes.

Published February 25,2024
Yemen's Huthi rebels will continue to face retaliatory action for their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said Saturday following joint US-UK strikes on 18 targets.

"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," Austin said in a statement.

"We will continue to make clear to the Huthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries."