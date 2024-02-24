FODEN STRIKE KEEPS MAN CITY ON LIVERPOOLS HEELS

Manchester City secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday as Phil Foden's goal moved them within one point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Foden converted from close range in the 24th minute and it proved enough for Pep Guardiola's side who were below their best against a feisty Bournemouth.

The hosts looked capable of an equaliser after the break when Marcus Tavernier had two decent opportunities and Enes Unal headed just wide at the death.

City have 59 points from 26 games with Liverpool, who play Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday, on 60.

The mark of champions is to accumulate victories even with sub-standard performances and City have proved masters of that in claiming three successive Premier League titles.

Guardiola's side lacked their usual fluency but still stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 games with a second successive 1-0 victory, after a midweek win over Brentford.

It was Foden who once again displayed his increasingly influential role in the team as he poached his ninth league goal of the season.

City did not impose themselves in the opening exchanges but went ahead when Erling Haaland showed great strength to roll his marker and get a shot off that home keeper Neto did well to keep out but the ball fell to Foden who coolly turned in the rebound.

Shortly before that, City keeper Ederson was forced into a save from Milos Kerkez's dipping effort.

City could not build on their lead after the break and Bournemouth, roared on by a vociferous home crowd, pinned them back as Tavernier twice went close.

Bournemouth's best chance fell to substitute Unal and City looked mightily relieved when the full-time whistle sounded.







