News Sports Departing Bayern boss Tuchel hints he was sacked

Departing Bayern boss Tuchel hints he was sacked

The upcoming departure of Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has been hinted at after his team's late 2-1 victory against RB Leipzig, breaking their three-game losing streak. It appears that Tuchel may be leaving the club against his own desires.

DPA SPORTS Published February 24,2024 Subscribe

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, who will leave at the end of the season, hinted he was being moved on against his wishes after his side ended a three-game losing streak with a late 2-1 win over RB Leipzig.



The club announced on Wednesday that they would part company with Tuchel in June by mutual consent but when asked by Sky on Saturday if that was the case, he said: "If you look at the contract you get your answer."



Tuchel's deal was meant to run until June 2025.



When pushed on how the conversation in midweek with chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen went, Tuchel added: "There is a reason why he did it behind closed doors."



He also replied no comment to a question about whether he was given the choice to go now or at the end of the campaign.



The defending German champions, who have won the last 11 titles, are eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with just 11 games to go after Harry Kane spared more blushes with a stoppage-time winner - his second of the game taking him to 27 Bundesliga goals this term.



Bayern are still in the Champions League but lost their last-16 first leg 1-0 at Lazio. With the Bundesliga seemingly gone, Tuchel hopes he can still go out on a high in Europe - having previously lifted the trophy with Chelsea.



"It was a tight game against a good Leizig opponent, but the win was deserved," said Tuchel, previously sacked by Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.



"We will have to see if this is the impetus we need, it will only happen if we follow this up. We showed a very good reaction today. It should be the basis for the next game against Freiburg."



Club president Herbert Hainer told reporters: "It was important that after this decision, the team and coach fought hard against a tough opponent.



"When Bayern lose three in a row we all must ask ourselves what's wrong. The expectations at Bayern are obviously high. We've won the league 11 times straight, when we go out of the German Cup and play as we have there's pressure, pressure, pressure on all of us."



Bayern only just snatched the title last season on the final day from Dortmund after Tuchel had been recruited in March following Julian Nagelsmann's shock sacking.



Hansi Flick previously left in 2021 after falling out with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who was later sacked along with ex-chief executive Oliver Kahn for the botched firing of Nagelsmann.



Stalwart Thomas Müller, coy when asked if he was surprised Tuchel was leaving, was also probed as to why Bayern had lost three top German coaches in short succession.



"We should remember we are in an extreme profession. People get impatient, also from the outside," he said.



"Everyone is doing everything for success, but we have to admit it hasn't clicked like we thought."



Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is favourite for the Bayern job but with Liverpool also needing a coach, Bayern may have to look elsewhere, with departing Reds boss Jürgen Klopp also saying he needs at least a year off.



The idea of Nagelsmann coming back to Bayern given his Germany deal only lasts until after July's Euros is gaining ground in the German press, as well as a possible Flick return given the Bayern hierarchy has changed.









