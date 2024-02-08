UEFA President Ceferin to step down in 2027

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) chief Aleksander Ceferin announced Thursday that he will step down in 2027.

Ceferin said during his speech at the 48th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Paris that he will not be a presidential candidate in the next election in 2027.

The 56-year-old, who has been the head of UEFA since 2016, added that he feels "tired" from the coronavirus pandemic, two wars and plans for a "European Super League," which was planned as an alternative to the Champions League.

The European Super League was a proposed competition between 12 European football clubs in 2021. Those plans have since dissolved.

The Slovenian made the announcement despite progress in the rule change through UEFA committees that would allow him to stay in office until 2031.

