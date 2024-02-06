MESSI SAYS HE DIDNT PLAY HONG KONG FRIENDLY DUE TO INJURY

World Cup champion Lionel Messi said that he didn't play Inter Miami's friendly game in Hong Kong against Hong Kong XI due to an injury.



"Unfortunately in football, anything can happen in any game and you can get injured," the Argentina superstar said in a news conference on Tuesday.



He explained that he couldn't play after feeling he had a problem with his groin. An examination then showed it was swollen.



Messi was left on the bench as his side beat a Hong Kong XI 4-1 in front of 38,000 fans eager to see the football superstar.



Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was booed and angry fans chanted for a refund world champion Messi did not play in the pre-season friendly, which was supported by the Hong Kong government with 16 million Hong Kong dollars ($2.05 million).



"It's sad because I always want to play, I always want to be there, especially when we travel so far and the people are so happy to see us," Messi said.



Hong Kong's Sports Minister Kevin Yeung on Monday demanded an explanation for the reasons why Lionel Messi only sat on the bench and said that the government representatives were repeatedly assured during the match that Messi would play.



According to Yeung, Messi was contractually obliged to play at least 45 minutes, provided there were no safety or health concerns.



The Hong Kong government added that match organizers Tatler Asia could face a reduction in funding "as a result of Messi being not able to play in the match."



US team Inter Miami are currently doing a pre-season tour in Asia. On Wednesday, they have a friendly game in Japan against Vissel Kobe, but it's unclear whether Messi will play.



"To be honest, I'm already feeling much better compared to two days before. But I still don't know if I can play or not," the player said.



