Newcastle come back from two down in epic 4-4 draw with Luton

Newcastle United fought back from two goals down in a rollercoaster 4-4 draw against Luton Town, who stayed just outside the Premier League drop zone, at St James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle looked set for a comfortable home win when Sean Longstaff put them ahead after seven minutes but Luton, who thrashed Brighton 4-0 on Tuesday, equalised twice to go in 2-2 at the break.

The Hatters then turned the match on its head in four minutes of the second half.

Carlton Morris fired the visitors 3-2 up in the 59th minute with a retaken penalty first awarded after a long VAR check and Elijah Adebayo, a hat-trick hero against Brighton, made it 4-2 in the 62nd.

That was the signal for Eddie Howe's men to move up a gear and Kieran Trippier pulled a goal back in the 67th before substitute Harvey Barnes equalised in the 73rd to deny Luton a league double over Newcastle this season.

Trippier's goal was his first since August, 2022.

Newcastle could have grabbed a winner in the 85th when Jacob Murphy fired over the bar.

The match hung in the balance to the end, with 10 minutes of extra time in the second half and end-to-end play until the whistle.

Luton, who beat Newcastle 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in December, had slipped into the bottom three after Everton drew 2-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur but ended the day 16th and a point clear of the drop zone.

Newcastle dropped to ninth place, two points clear of Chelsea and two behind Manchester United.

Luton cancelled out Longstaff's opener with a close-range Gabriel Osho header in the 21st.

Newcastle went back in front two minutes later through Longstaff again but Ross Barkley made it 2-2 with his first away Premier League goal in three years.







