Iran says US 'military approach' has 'complicated' Yemen situation

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the "military approach" of the US, particularly recent attacks on Yemen, and the reinstatement of Houthis on the list of designated terror groups has "complicated" the situation in Yemen.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg during the latter's visit to Tehran on Saturday.

A statement issued by Iran's Foreign Ministry said the two sides discussed "latest developments" in the region, with a main focus on Yemen.

Amir-Abdollahian said the US "military approach" has made the situation in Yemen "more complicated" and the political solution to the crisis facing the country "difficult."

Grundberg's visit to the Iranian capital came amid an escalation of tensions in the region, especially in the wake of attacks on Israel-bound vessels in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Ships linked to the US and UK have also come under a string of attacks, which has seen strong retaliatory strikes on Yemeni cities by Washington and London.

Iran's Foreign Minister also condemned Friday night's US strikes at targets in Syria and Iraq, calling it the result of Washington's "wrong and failed approach to solving problems by resorting to force and militarism."

The attacks came in response to the killing of three US soldiers in a drone attack last week on the border between Syria and Jordan, which prompted strong statements from US officials.

Iran's top diplomat reaffirmed his country's support for the "establishment of stable peace and security" in Yemen, which he stressed will "benefit all countries in the region."

Iran, which is a key ally of Houthis, has repeatedly warned against attacks on Yemen while defending Houthi attacks on Israel-bound vessels as well as missile strikes on Israeli cities.

Houthis on Friday night announced that they launched ballistic missiles at targets in the Israeli city of Eilat.

They have warned to continue their military operations against Israel and its Western allies-the US and UK-until the war and blockade in the Gaza Strip does not end.