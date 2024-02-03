Russia calls UN Security Council meeting over US strikes in Iraq and Syria

 Contact Us
Russian UN delegate Dmitry Polyansky said in a statement that a "critical" session of the UN Security Council was requested on Saturday regarding American airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, which pose a risk to peace and security.

Published February 03,2024
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday afternoon on the US strikes in Iraq and Syria, which it launched in retaliation for the death of three American soldiers, diplomatic sources told AFP.

The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will take place at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Monday, diplomatic sources said, and would discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region.