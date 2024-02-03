United States carrying out new strikes in Yemen - officials

 Contact Us
According to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters, the United States carried out a string of attacks on Iran-linked targets in Yemen on Saturday. This comes as a potential continuation of retaliatory actions after a fatal assault on American soldiers over the previous weekend.

Published February 04,2024
The United States launched a series of strikes against Iran-linked targets in Yemen on Saturday, two U.S. officials told Reuters, in what appeared to be a second day of retaliatory operations following a deadly attack on American troops last weekend.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details. The United States on Friday carried out strikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) and militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people.