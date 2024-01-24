NBAS TRISTAN THOMPSON SUSPENDED 25 GAMES FOR VIOLATING LEAGUES DRUG POLICY

The NBA on Tuesday suspended Cleveland Cavaliers center-forward Tristan Thompson for 25 games for violating the basketball league's drug policy.

Thompson was suspended without pay "for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033," the league said in a statement.

Ibutamoren is a growth hormone stimulator, while SARM LGD-4033 is for building muscles. Both substances are banned by the NBA.

The suspension of the Canadian-born US national, 32, was said to begin on Wednesday, making him miss a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers fully support the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program, and we are disappointed in the recent news surrounding Tristan Thompson. His time away from game action will have an impact on our team. We stand behind Tristan and offer our support throughout this suspension period," the Eastern Conference team said.

Thompson, an NBA player since 2011, helped the Cavaliers win the league title in 2016.

He also played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers before returning to the Cavaliers in 2023.