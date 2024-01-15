Spanish bike rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar Rally crash

Spanish bike rider Carles Falcon died at the age of 45, eight days after a crash during the Dakar Rally, the organization announced in a statement on Monday.

"It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Spanish rider Carles Falcon from his family," the statement said.

"On the special on stage two from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi, the rider suffered a heavy fall after 448 km," it added.

"He was airlifted to the hospital in Al Duwadimi, before being taken to hospital in Riyadh and then repatriated to Spain a few days later. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, the rider succumbed to his injuries." the statement said.

Falcon, who became the 33rd racer to die in the history of the Dakar Rally, was competing in the unassisted bikers category.