Real Madrid beat Barcelona to win Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Vinicius Junior scored twice in the seventh and 10th minutes and his third goal came from a penalty kick in the 38th minute at Riyadh's Al -Awwal Stadium.

The 23-year-old Junior became the first Brazilian to score a hat-trick against Barcelona for Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski made a classy-long range finish for Barca in the 33rd minute.

In the 64th minute, Rodrygo made the score 4-1 with a goal from close range.

Barcelona were down to 10 men after Ronald Araujo received a red card in the 71st minute.

The Supercopa de Espana, or Spanish Super Cup, is contested by the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) and Spanish La Liga.