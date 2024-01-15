 Contact Us
News Sports Real Madrid beat Barcelona to win Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid beat Barcelona to win Spanish Super Cup

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published January 15,2024
Subscribe
REAL MADRID BEAT BARCELONA TO WIN SPANISH SUPER CUP

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Vinicius Junior scored twice in the seventh and 10th minutes and his third goal came from a penalty kick in the 38th minute at Riyadh's Al -Awwal Stadium.

The 23-year-old Junior became the first Brazilian to score a hat-trick against Barcelona for Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski made a classy-long range finish for Barca in the 33rd minute.

In the 64th minute, Rodrygo made the score 4-1 with a goal from close range.

Barcelona were down to 10 men after Ronald Araujo received a red card in the 71st minute.

The Supercopa de Espana, or Spanish Super Cup, is contested by the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) and Spanish La Liga.