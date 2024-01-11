News Sports TFF: Foreign player restriction in Turkish Super League has been lifted

The Turkish Football Federation announced that there will be a gradual decrease in the maximum number of foreign players permitted in the Super League for the next 5 seasons. This will start with 12 players in the 2024-2025 season and will then go down to 11 in the two subsequent seasons. Starting next season, the Super League will no longer have a limit on foreign players in a team's starting 11. As a result, teams will now have the option to put together a completely international starting lineup.

The Turkish Football Federation has declared that the maximum number of foreign players allowed in the Super League will gradually decrease over the next 5 seasons, beginning with 12 in the 2024-2025 season and further reducing to 11 in the following two seasons.



"Starting from the 2024-2025 season, there will be changes in the number of foreign football players allowed in A team rosters. Specifically, there will now be a maximum of 12 foreign players permitted for the first three seasons (2024-2025, 2025-2026, and 2026-2027), while the following two seasons (2027-2028 and 2028-2029) will have a limit of 11. Additionally, there will no longer be any restrictions on the match day list," the TFF said in a statement.



Beginning next season, the restriction on foreign players in Super League teams' starting 11 has been removed. This means that teams will have the flexibility to field an entirely foreign starting lineup.



Additionally, the team roster limit has been decreased from 30 to 26, allowing clubs to better manage their transfer funds.



It was determined that, within the first three seasons, a minimum of two players from the club academy must be included in the 14 eligible players for the National Football Team.



Furthermore, over the course of the following two seasons, at least three players from the club academy must be included. And in total, within five seasons, a minimum of five players trained in local academies should be among the 14 eligible players for the National Team.



In the upcoming 2024-2025 season, the federation will allocate a significant portion of fund fees from international football player transfers to a "local football incentive fund." This fund will be distributed to clubs that field eligible players for the National Football Team.







