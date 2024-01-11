Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final by beating Atletico Madrid 5-3

Real Madrid reached the Spanish Super Cup final by beating Atletico Madrid 5-3 on Wednesday.

Spanish defender Mario Hermoso brought the lead to Atletico in the sixth minute at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Real Madrid's German defender Antonio Rudiger leveled the score in the 20th minute, then his French teammate Ferland Mendy made it 2-1 for Real.

Antoine Griezmann equalized the score once more in the 37th minute, which made him the all-time scorer in Atletico Madrid's history with 174 goals, passing Luis Aragones.

Rudiger put the ball into his own net in the 78th minute, then Real Madrid's Spanish full-back Dani Carvajal leveled the score again in the 85th minute.

Stefan Savic's own goal in the 116th minute and Brahim Diaz's goal in the 122nd minute, both in extra time, brought Los Merengues their final ticket.

Real Madrid will take on the winner of the Barcelona-Osasuna match in the cup final.













