Dorival Júnior confirmed as new Brazil national team coach

Brazil's national football federation CBF confirmed Dorival Junior as the new coach on Wednesday night. "Dorival Junior is the new coach of the Brazilian men's national team," the federation said in a brief statement.

DPA SPORTS Published January 11,2024 Subscribe

"Dorival Júnior is the new coach of the Brazilian men's national team," a brief statement said, adding that Júnior would be formally presented at a news conference on Thursday.



Júnior announced his departure from first division club São Paulo on Sunday, saying it was "a personal dream coming true." He replaces Fernando Diniz who lost the job last week over poor results.



Interim coach Diniz had to go in the wake of three straight defeats, including a 1-0 home defeat against arch-rivals Argentina in 2026 World Cup qualifying. Five-time world champions Brazil are sixth in the 10-team qualifying group.



Appointed last year, Diniz had a contract until this summer's Copa America, after which Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was expected to take over as the first foreign helmsman of the Seleção.



But Italian Ancelotti recently renewed his contract at the Bernabeu until 2026.



Júnior won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup with Flamengo in 2022, and the first Brazilian Cup for São Paulo last year.









