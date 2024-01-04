'I have not made up my mind yet' - Mbappe on club future

France forward Kylian Mbappe has not decided yet where he will play in the future, amid reported ongoing interest from Real Madrid in the Paris Saint-Germain star.



"I have not made up my mind yet, I have not made a choice," broadcasters RMC quoted Mbappe as saying after PSG's 2-0 French Super Cup win over Toulouse on Wednesday night.



It was PSG's 10th title in the last 11 editions of the match, and the first for their new coach Luis Enrique.



The 2018 World Cup winner and 2022 runner-up Mbappe has been at PSG since 2017. His contract expires after the season, and tensions arose when he said in summer that he would not renew it.



"In 2022, I didn't know until May. If I know what I want to do, why drag it out? It wouldn't make any sense," he said.



"I'm very motivated for this year, it's very important. We've got titles to win. We've won one, and that's done.



"We have a determined, young squad that wants to win trophies. Nobody talks about my situation at the club, it doesn't interest anyone."



PSG top the Ligue 1 table and are in the Champions League last 16 where they face Spain's Real Sociedad. PSG have never won the European elite event.



Spanish giants Real have reportedly been interested in him for a long time, while PSG want to keep him as a leader of a new-look team. Mbappe is the only one remaining from their famous former attacking line-up which also included Lionel Messi and Neymar.











