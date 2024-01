English Premier League side Manchester United announced Monday that Donny Van de Beek had joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

The Dutchman will join the Bundesliga side for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, according to a statement.

Van de Beek helped Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam bag the 2019 Dutch Eredivisie title and reach the 2019 UEFA Champions League semifinals.

He netted three times in 19 appearances for the Netherlands.