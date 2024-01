On the first day of 2024, thousands of Istanbulites gather on Galata Bridge to condemn Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

Under TÜGVA's guidance and with the participation of 308 organizations in the National Will Platform, a crowd gathered for the event known as "Mercy for our Martyrs, Support for Palestine, Curse on Israel" at Galata Bridge after morning prayer. They then marched together in a procession.

Agencies and A News / World Published 01.01.2024 11:42





