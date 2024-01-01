Hamas calls Israeli attempts to expel Palestinians from Gaza a 'daydream'

Palestinian group Hamas on Monday said Israeli leaders' statements on expelling Palestinians from Gaza are just "unworkable daydreams."

It said in a statement that such plans can never materialize in the face of "the Palestinian people's steadfastness and their courageous resistance."

The Hamas statement was in response to comments by hardline Israeli officials including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called for "voluntary evacuation" of Palestinians from Gaza and urged various countries to take in Palestinians from Gaza.

The Hamas statement urged "the international community and the United Nations to activate international law in the face of these fascist stances, which are nothing but a war crime."

On Dec. 26, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry also said Israeli statements on the "voluntary evacuation" of Gaza residents require "an international position to stop such crimes."

Last week, Israeli media said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for plans to implement "voluntary migration" of Palestinians in Gaza to other countries.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 21,978 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 57,697 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, including soldiers.