Children abducted in Denmark as father attacked at fireworks display

Two children aged 10 and 13 have been abducted in Denmark during festivities on New Year's Eve, police announced on Monday.



Danish investigators say the 49-year-old father was attacked near a restaurant shortly after midnight while watching the New Year's Eve fireworks with his two children in the town of Gråsten, near the German border.



The two children were forced to get into a car. The perpetrators then fled in two cars with German licence plates. They are being investigated for assault and abduction.



Danish officials are reportedly in contact with the German police. Police say the case may be connected to an ongoing custody dispute. The police did not release any names. The main focus is on finding the two children and ensuring their safety, they said.



