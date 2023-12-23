Istanbulspor suffer a 3-0 forfeit loss along with deduction of 3 points

The Turkish Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) on Saturday handed Istanbulspor a 3-0 forfeit defeat along with a deduction of 3 points.



Istanbulspor President Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu was also handed a 90-day suspension and a fine of 780,000 Turkish liras ($26,900) due to his action against the accreditation instructions and his unsportsmanlike behavior by withdrawing the team during the match.



It was also noted that Istanbulspor will be suspended for the next home match due to ugly and bad cheering from some fans.



On Tuesday's Trendyol Super Lig game, Trabzonspor was leading 2-1 when Istanbulspor's President Sarialioglu decided to pull his team off the pitch in protest against an officiating decision from the referee.