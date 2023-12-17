Defending champions Barcelona held to 1-1 draw at Valencia

Valencia fought to a 1-1 home draw against Barcelona in a Spanish LaLiga match Saturday as the visitors dropped points in the league's title race.

Midfielder Joao Felix broke the deadlock in the 55th minute to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.

But Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamon scored a classy equalizer, sending the ball into the top corner of the net in the 70th minute.

Barcelona, the defending Spanish champions, are now in the third spot in the LaLiga table with 35 points, four behind Real Madrid.

Girona have 41 points to top the league.

