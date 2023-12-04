URUGUAYS SUAREZ BIDS FAREWELL TO BRAZILIAN CLUB GREMIO

Uruguayan attacker Luis Suarez bid farewell to the Brazilian club Gremio on Sunday night after a 1-0 win over Vasco De Gama.

Suarez netted the winning goal of his team in the 46th minute before he waved goodbye to Brazilian fans after the Brazilian Serie A game.

The 36-year-old is rumored to join former teammate Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's side-US club Inter Miami.

The South American duo, along with Brazilian star Neymar, tallied 364 goals in 450 games during their time with Barcelona and bagged a famous treble (winning the Spanish La Liga, the Spanish Cup and the UEFA Champions League) in the 2014-15 season.

The famous trio named "MSN" was deemed the best-attacking trio of all time by many.














