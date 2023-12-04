 Contact Us
News Sports Uruguay's Suarez bids farewell to Brazilian club Gremio

Uruguay's Suarez bids farewell to Brazilian club Gremio

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published December 04,2023
Subscribe
URUGUAYS SUAREZ BIDS FAREWELL TO BRAZILIAN CLUB GREMIO

Uruguayan attacker Luis Suarez bid farewell to the Brazilian club Gremio on Sunday night after a 1-0 win over Vasco De Gama.

Suarez netted the winning goal of his team in the 46th minute before he waved goodbye to Brazilian fans after the Brazilian Serie A game.

The 36-year-old is rumored to join former teammate Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's side-US club Inter Miami.

The South American duo, along with Brazilian star Neymar, tallied 364 goals in 450 games during their time with Barcelona and bagged a famous treble (winning the Spanish La Liga, the Spanish Cup and the UEFA Champions League) in the 2014-15 season.

The famous trio named "MSN" was deemed the best-attacking trio of all time by many.