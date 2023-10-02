Tottenham Hotspur condemn racist abuse of Destiny Udogie following Liverpool win

Tottenham Hotspur on Monday condemned the racist abuse of their Italian full-back Destiny Udogie following the Liverpool win last weekend.

"We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday's game against Liverpool.

"We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify," Tottenham Hotspur said on X, and adding that they are standing with the 20-year-old Black player.

The English Premier League said that they will not tolerate racism or discrimination.

"We will continue to work alongside clubs to ensure cases are reported and investigated and offenders face severe consequences," the organizers added.

On Sept. 30, Tottenham Hotspur beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Premier League match at Spurs' stadium in London, and then Udogie posted photos on Instagram to celebrate the win.

But he was subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Udogie previously played for Hellas Verona and Udinese in Italy.