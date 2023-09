News Sports Manchester United sign World Cup winning midfielder Irene Guerrero

Published September 14,2023

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Irene Guerrero on a permanent deal.



The 26-year-old joins the club having started her career at Real Betis, before moving to Levante and most recently plying her trade with Atletico Madrid.



Guerrero was also a member of the Spain side that won the World Cup last month, beating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney.



"I feel very happy and very privileged to be here," Guerrero said.



"I am very proud to be part of the Manchester United family and look forward to achieving all our goals together."



United boss Marc Skinner added: "Irene is a World Cup winner whose quality is an excellent addition to our team.



"The experience she brings, both domestically and internationally, will be key as we pursue success across the multiple competitions, we face this season.



"We are delighted to bring a player of Irene's stature to Manchester United Women."