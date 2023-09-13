News Sports La Liga to sponsor Welsh village club with longest name in the world

La Liga has become the sponsor of Clwb Pêl Droed Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch Football, a fifth-tier Welsh club known for having one of the longest names in the world.

The team, based in North Wales and more commonly known as CPD Llanfairpwll FC, will have the new La Liga logo - LL - on the front side of the jersey throughout the current season.



The jersey also carries its local village's full, 58-letter name on the club crest.



"This really is an outstanding partnership for us. Not only is it the most exciting collaboration the club has ever had, but it also allows us to improve both on and off the field," Llanfairpwll FC chairwoman Samantha Jones-Smith was quoted in a statement on Wednesday.



La Liga UK and Ireland managing director Keegan Pierce added: "With our new brand positioning coming into effect this year, this partnership is a great way to bring to life our new 'LL' visual identity in a creative way, while enabling us to further extend our grassroots support across the UK."



Llanfairpwll FC are second bottom of North Wales Coast West League Division One, having won one and lost two of their three games so far this season.



The long form of the village's name is believed to have originated in the 19th century as an attempt to attract tourism and publicity. Originally, the village was just called Llanfair Pwllgwyngyll.



Welsh football recently received international attention after the purchase of Wrexham - who now play in England's fourth tier - by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020.





