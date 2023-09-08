Germany Stuns United States in World Cup Upset

In a stunning turn of events, the United States, known as the heavyweights of international basketball, has been eliminated from the FIBA World Cup in what will be remembered as the Illa in Manila moment.

Under the leadership of Steve Kerr, the American team was left in disbelief as they were defeated by Germany with a score of 113-111 in the semifinals of the World Cup, held in The Philippines.

With just 5 minutes and 24 seconds left to play, the Americans found themselves trailing 106-94. However, they mounted an impressive comeback, coming within one point, thanks to the efforts of Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves, who spearheaded a 13-2 run. But Germany's Andreas Obst delivered a critical corner 3-pointer, and Dennis Schroder sank a clutch jumper, sealing the U.S. team's fate with another international disappointment.

Leading the charge for the American squad, Edwards contributed 23 points, while Reaves added 21. Jalen Brunson, a standout from the Knicks, contributed 15 points and seven assists, although he was sidelined during the crucial moments of the game.

On the German side, Andreas Obst led the scoring with 24 points, supported by Franz Wagner from the Magic with 22 points and Daniel Theis from the Pacers with 21.

The United States will now face Canada in the battle for the bronze medal on Sunday.

It's worth noting that the Americans last claimed victory in the FIBA World Cup in 2014. In 2019, they faced a disappointing exit in the quarterfinals, losing to France.